Cimpress (CMPR) Price Target Increased by 32.84% to 90.78

The average one-year price target for Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) has been revised to 90.78 / share. This is an increase of 32.84% from the prior estimate of 68.34 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.87 to a high of 95.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.62% from the latest reported closing price of 69.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cimpress. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPR is 0.26%, an increase of 21.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 26,536K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPR is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 3,906K shares representing 14.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,656K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 51.34% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 2,359K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,153K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 44.72% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,493K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 34.03% over the last quarter.

Cimpress Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cimpress plc invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printdeal, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK, among others.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.