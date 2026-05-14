Cimpress (CMPR) Price Target Increased by 14.36% to 113.73

The average one-year price target for Cimpress (NasdaqGS:CMPR) has been revised to $113.73 / share. This is an increase of 14.36% from the prior estimate of $99.45 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $118.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.39% from the latest reported closing price of $89.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cimpress. This is an decrease of 143 owner(s) or 43.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPR is 0.17%, an increase of 22.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.70% to 21,377K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPR is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,620K shares representing 14.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Prescott General Partners holds 3,613K shares representing 14.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,525K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 22.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 44.60% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 883K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares , representing a decrease of 42.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 847K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company.

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