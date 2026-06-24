Is Cimpress (CMPR) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cimpress (CMPR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cimpress is one of 246 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cimpress is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPR's full-year earnings has moved 10.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CMPR has moved about 31.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 10.5% on average. This means that Cimpress is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Crocs (CROX) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.7%.

The consensus estimate for Crocs' current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cimpress belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.9% so far this year, meaning that CMPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Crocs, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #103. The industry has moved -9.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Cimpress and Crocs. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cimpress plc (CMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.