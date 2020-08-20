Cimpress Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CMPR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.97, changing hands as high as $97.26 per share. Cimpress PLC shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMPR's low point in its 52 week range is $40.80 per share, with $145.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.