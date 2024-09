(RTTNews) - Cimpress Plc (CMPR) announced on Wednesday that it has commenced a private offering of $525 million senior notes, due 2032. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the redemption of all of its existing 7 percent senior notes due 2026, to pay notes offering related fees, and others.

