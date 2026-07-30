Cimpress Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Revenue Growth, Issues FY2027 View

Cimpress plc CMPR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended June 30, 2026) earnings of 97 cents per share (on a reported basis) against a loss of $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The company’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.08 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00 by 8%.

CMPR's Top Line Reflects Broad-Based Growth

Total revenues increased 8.7% year over year to $945 million and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $928 million by 1.8%. Organic constant-currency revenues grew 3%, driven by broad-based growth across businesses, while management highlighted continued momentum in high-value customers and elevated product categories. Favorable currency movements and recent tuck-in acquisitions provided an additional lift to reported growth.

Segmental Details

VistaPrint, the company's largest business, generated revenues of $486.4 million compared with $466.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Combined Upload & Print revenues increased to $341.8 million from $284.5 million a year ago, reflecting continued customer demand and acquisition contributions.



PrintBrothers revenues climbed to $215.5 million from $178.3 million in the prior-year quarter, while The Print Group reported revenues of $126.5 million compared with $106.4 million a year ago. National Pen revenues improved to $95.7 million from $93.8 million, and All Other Businesses revenues increased to $68.7 million from $59 million.

Cimpress plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cimpress plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cimpress plc Quote

Cimpress Navigates Margin Pressures

Cost of revenues increased 12.8% year over year to $515 million. Gross profit grew 4.1% to $430 million despite higher manufacturing start-up costs associated with the North American production network.



Gross margin contracted 100 basis points year over year to 46%. During the quarter, profitability was affected by $7.9 million of higher manufacturing start-up costs, a $4.7 million write-off of Canadian duty draw-back receivables and inventory write-downs, partly offset by $6.9 million of tariff refunds.



Operating income slipped 1% year over year to $64.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA declined 1.7% to $120.4 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 12.7% from 14.1% a year ago.

CMPR Delivers Solid Segment Performance

VistaPrint's segment EBITDA increased 1% year over year to $106.8 million as strong growth in marketing materials, apparel, gifts, promotional products, packaging and labels offset continued investments in manufacturing capacity.



The combined Upload & Print businesses continued to deliver robust profitability. PrintBrothers segment EBITDA increased to $24.5 million from $22.2 million, while The Print Group's EBITDA improved to $24 million from $20 million, supported by revenue growth, operating efficiencies and cross-Cimpress fulfillment initiatives.



National Pen segment EBITDA increased to $10.7 million from $9.2 million, aided by tariff refunds. Meanwhile, EBITDA at All Other Businesses declined to $3.5 million from $6.5 million.

Cimpress Maintains Healthy Liquidity

As of June 30, 2026, Cimpress held cash and cash equivalents of $248.9 million compared with $234 million at the end of fiscal 2025.



During fiscal 2026, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $283.7 million compared with $298.1 million in fiscal 2025. Adjusted free cash flow declined to $122.4 million from $148.0 million primarily due to higher manufacturing-related capital expenditures.



The company repurchased 702,820 shares for $50.1 million during fiscal 2026, representing roughly 3% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the fiscal year. Net leverage stood at 2.9 times trailing 12-month EBITDA at quarter-end.

Cimpress Issues FY2027 Guidance

For fiscal 2027 (ending June 30, 2027), Cimpress expects reported revenue growth of at least 7%, including at least 3% organic constant-currency revenue growth.



The company projects net income of a minimum of $125 million and adjusted EBITDA of at least $520 million. It also expects operating cash flow of approximately $370 million and adjusted free cash flow of roughly $200 million.



Management also raised its fiscal 2028 (ending June 30, 2028) profitability target and now expects adjusted EBITDA of at least $615 million, up from its previous target, while reiterating expectations for 4-6% annual organic constant-currency revenue growth and approximately 45% adjusted free cash flow conversion.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Cimpress currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies AIT carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Applied Industrial’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 4.0%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Industrial’s fiscal 2026 bottom line has inched up 0.1%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC Bearings’ earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 6.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2027 earnings has increased 0.8%.



Generac Holdings GNRC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Generac Holdings’ earnings topped the consensus estimate twice and missed on the other two occasions in the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 7.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC’s 2026 earnings has been stable.

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