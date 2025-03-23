CIMMMERICAL TRUST Earnings Preview: Recent $CMCT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CIMMMERICAL TRUST ($CMCT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $16,956,480 and earnings of -$0.65 per share.
CIMMMERICAL TRUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of CIMMMERICAL TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,033,534 shares (+32267.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,325,451
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 361,144 shares (+843.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $812,574
- PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE added 348,163 shares (+715.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $783,366
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 171,000 shares (+60.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $384,750
- ARKADIOS WEALTH ADVISORS removed 111,482 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $250,834
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 103,927 shares (+3202.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $233,835
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 78,183 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,911
