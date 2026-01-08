Markets

CIMIC's Leighton Asia Wins Energy Infrastructure Contract In Indonesia

January 08, 2026 — 05:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - CIMIC Group Ltd. (LTH.DE), an engineering-led contractor and services company, on Thursday announced that its subsidiary Leighton Asia has secured an energy infrastructure project in Indonesia after being awarded civil and mechanical works by PT JGC Indonesia for bp Indonesia's Tangguh Ubadari, CCUS, Onshore Compression project in Papua Barat province.

Leighton Asia's scope of work includes general civil works for site development, including piling, drainage, roads, foundations, culverts and precast concrete elements.

The contract also covers tie-in installation works during TAR-13, including steel structure erection, piping, electrical, insulation and painting.

The company said the award builds on its decades-long presence in Indonesia and its long-standing partnership with PT JGC Indonesia.

The project supports bp's efforts to meet growing energy demand in Indonesia and across Asia.

