CIMIC'S CPB Contractors Chosen As Preferred Bidder For Victoria's Suburban Rail Loop East

(RTTNews) - Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK), a German construction firm, revealed Monday that Victorian Government has chosen CIMIC Group's CPB contractors for tunnelling package on the Suburban Rail Loop East Project, as part of the Suburban Connect consortium, alongside ACCIONA and Ghella.

Hochtief Australia Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Germany-based Hochtief AG, holds a 78.58 percent stake in CIMIC Group Limited.

The tunnelling package involves building of a 16-kilometre section of the project's 26 kilometre twin tunnels, including tunnelling between Cheltenham and Glen Waverley, two new underground station boxes and construction works at the Southern Stabling Yard.

Suburban Rail Loop, which is built between Melbourne's east and south east, will cut travel times and congestion. Major tunnelling works are expected to begin in 2026, the company said.

