CIMIC Posts Hefty Loss In FY19 On BICC Charge; Says Confident Of FY20

(RTTNews) - Engineering services company CIMIC Group, formerly known as Leighton Holdings Ltd. (LEI.AX,LGTHF.PK), reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2019 net loss after tax was A$1.04 billion, including BIC Contracting or BICC- related charge of A$1.84 billion.

CIMIC is in discussions with potential acquirers for all or part of its non-controlling 45 percent interest in BICC, a company operating in the Middle East region. CIMIC has decided to exit the region.

Net profit excluding BICC was A$800 million, up 2.8 percent from last year's A$778.5 million. Profit before tax excluding BICC was A$1.10 billion, up 2.6 percent from A$1.07 billion a year ago.

Revenue edged up 0.2 percent to A$14.70 billion from last year's A$14.67 billion. Revenue excludes revenue from joint ventures and associates of A$2.51 billion, slightly lower than last year.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Marcelino Fernández Verdes said, "Looking forward, our prospects are positive, and we are confident about the outlook for our business and our markets, with strong work in hand of A$37.5 billion."

for fiscal 2020, the company projects net profit in the range of A$810 million to A$850 million, subject to market conditions.

