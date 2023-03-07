CIMIC, Apollo Global sell Ventia Services shares worth $284 mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Ventia Services Group VNT.AX said on Wednesday its two big shareholders - CIMIC Group and private-equity firm Apollo Global Management - have each sold 93 million shares in the company via an underwritten block trade.

The stake sale at the infrastructure services provider is valued at about A$431.6 million ($284.29 million), as of Ventia stock's last closing price on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.5181 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

