News & Insights

Stocks

CIMG Expands into Chinese Market with New Agreements

November 21, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CIMG ( (IMG) ) has provided an update.

CIMG Inc., a company known for its specialty coffee and consumer products, has announced agreements with distributors to sell its Maca Noni beverage in over 25,000 uSmile PetroChina stores and 550 Lawson stores across China. This move marks CIMG’s entry into the Chinese market, with plans to expand its retail channels and launch more products. This strategic expansion aligns with CIMG’s aim to transform into a leading digital marketing and distribution company.

Learn more about IMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.