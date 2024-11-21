CIMG Expands into Chinese Market with New Agreements

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CIMG Inc., a company known for its specialty coffee and consumer products, has announced agreements with distributors to sell its Maca Noni beverage in over 25,000 uSmile PetroChina stores and 550 Lawson stores across China. This move marks CIMG’s entry into the Chinese market, with plans to expand its retail channels and launch more products. This strategic expansion aligns with CIMG’s aim to transform into a leading digital marketing and distribution company.

