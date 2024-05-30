News & Insights

CIMC Vehicles Delists from Hong Kong Exchange

May 30, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd Class H (HK:2039) has released an update.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced the successful completion of the voluntary delisting of its controlling subsidiary CIMC Vehicles from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The move follows the fulfillment of all conditions related to the Offered Repurchase of H Shares of CIMC Vehicles, with the delisting to take effect from 4:00 p.m. on June 3, 2024.

