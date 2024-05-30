News & Insights

Stocks

CIMC Vehicles Concludes H Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1839) has released an update.

CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. has successfully concluded its unconditional cash offer, orchestrated by UBS, to buy back its H shares at HK$7.5 per share, leading to a substantial 97.76% acceptance from independent shareholders. Following the buy-back, the company plans to voluntarily withdraw its H shares from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The move has resulted in the acquisition of approximately 25.443% of the issued H shares, marking a significant shift in the company’s share structure.

For further insights into HK:1839 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.