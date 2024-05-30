CIMC Vehicles Concludes H Share Buy-Back

CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1839) has released an update.

CIMC Vehicles (Group) Co., Ltd. has successfully concluded its unconditional cash offer, orchestrated by UBS, to buy back its H shares at HK$7.5 per share, leading to a substantial 97.76% acceptance from independent shareholders. Following the buy-back, the company plans to voluntarily withdraw its H shares from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The move has resulted in the acquisition of approximately 25.443% of the issued H shares, marking a significant shift in the company’s share structure.

