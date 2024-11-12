News & Insights

CIMC Shareholders Approve Strategic Resolutions for 2024

November 12, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd Class H (HK:2039) has released an update.

China International Marine Containers (CIMC) successfully held its second extraordinary general meeting for 2024, where shareholders approved key resolutions. The meeting, conducted both physically and online, saw overwhelming support for updates to the company’s guarantee plan and the issuance of a debt financing instrument. The resolutions passed with a significant majority, reflecting strong shareholder confidence in CIMC’s strategic direction.

