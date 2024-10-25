CIMC Enric Holdings Sees Revenue Growth in 2024

CIMC Enric Holdings (HK:3899) has released an update.

CIMC Enric Holdings reported an 8% rise in total revenue for the first nine months of 2024, driven by a significant 26.2% increase in the clean energy segment. Despite a decline in the chemical and environmental segment, the company saw a 25.2% increase in backlog orders, with the clean energy segment’s backlog orders surging by 42.6%.

