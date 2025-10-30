CIMB Group Holdings (CIMDF) Price Target Decreased by 12.16% to 2.03

The average one-year price target for CIMB Group Holdings (OTCPK:CIMDF) has been revised to $2.03 / share. This is a decrease of 12.16% from the prior estimate of $2.31 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.73 to a high of $2.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in CIMB Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIMDF is 0.32%, an increase of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 849,548K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 120,188K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,566K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIMDF by 12.80% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110,321K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,374K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIMDF by 15.80% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 72,623K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,689K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIMDF by 7.72% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 49,882K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,321K shares , representing an increase of 23.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIMDF by 9.91% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 48,622K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,836K shares , representing a decrease of 37.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIMDF by 40.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.