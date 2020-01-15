Cimarex Energy COO Joe Albi To Retire On July 1

(RTTNews) - Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) said that its executive vice president and chief operating officer, Joe Albi will retire on on July 1, 2020.

Albi has been with Cimarex since its formation in 2002, having joined Key Production Company at its outset in 1994. Key was transformed into Cimarex through a merger with Helmerich & Payne's exploration and production business in 2002.

Albi rose through the ranks and was ultimately appointed as Executive Vice President and COO as well as elected to the Board of Directors in September 2011.

