Cimarex Energy Co. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC):

-Earnings: -$384.09 million in Q4 vs. $316.18 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.87 in Q4 vs. $3.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cimarex Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $120.38 million or $1.18 per share for the period. -Revenue: $657.24 million in Q4 vs. $624.12 million in the same period last year.

