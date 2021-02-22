Cimarex Energy Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC):

-Earnings: $24.71 million in Q4 vs. -$384.09 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.25 in Q4 vs. -$3.87 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cimarex Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $91.31 million or $0.89 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.68 per share -Revenue: $434.72 million in Q4 vs. $657.24 million in the same period last year.

