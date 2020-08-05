Cimarex Energy Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC):

-Earnings: -$925.15 million in Q2 vs. $109.31 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$9.28 in Q2 vs. $1.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cimarex Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$52.41 million or -$0.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.48 per share -Revenue: $249.38 million in Q2 vs. $546.46 million in the same period last year.

