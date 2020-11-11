Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that XEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.4, the dividend yield is 2.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XEC was $32.4, representing a -41.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.29 and a 166.67% increase over the 52 week low of $12.15.

XEC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). XEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$23.86. Zacks Investment Research reports XEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -79.83%, compared to an industry average of -36.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XEC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an decrease of -16.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XEC at 3.38%.

