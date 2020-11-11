Dividends
XEC

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that XEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.4, the dividend yield is 2.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XEC was $32.4, representing a -41.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.29 and a 166.67% increase over the 52 week low of $12.15.

XEC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). XEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$23.86. Zacks Investment Research reports XEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -79.83%, compared to an industry average of -36.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have XEC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an decrease of -16.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XEC at 3.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XEC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular