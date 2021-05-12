Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.73% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.5, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XEC was $69.5, representing a -5.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.91 and a 221.02% increase over the 52 week low of $21.65.

XEC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). XEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.72. Zacks Investment Research reports XEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 447.14%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XEC as a top-10 holding:

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an increase of 44.91% over the last 100 days. BOUT has the highest percent weighting of XEC at 5.34%.

