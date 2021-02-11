Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that XEC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of XEC was $50.46, representing a -1.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.12 and a 315.31% increase over the 52 week low of $12.15.

XEC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). XEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$23.86. Zacks Investment Research reports XEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -72.54%, compared to an industry average of -23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XEC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to XEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XEC as a top-10 holding:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 47.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XEC at 0.74%.

