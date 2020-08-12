Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.49, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XEC was $28.49, representing a -48.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.29 and a 134.49% increase over the 52 week low of $12.15.

XEC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). XEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$20.53. Zacks Investment Research reports XEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -95.63%, compared to an industry average of -39.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

