Cimarex Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (XEC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/20, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 12/1/20. As a percentage of XEC's recent stock price of $30.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Cimarex Energy Co to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when XEC shares open for trading on 11/12/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from XEC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of XEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XEC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.15 per share, with $55.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.93.

In Tuesday trading, Cimarex Energy Co shares are currently off about 1.3% on the day.

