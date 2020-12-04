CIIG Merger Gains 26%

(RTTNews) - CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) shares are rising more than 26 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing its rally resulted from a merger agreement with electrical vehicle firm Arrival Group.

Currently, shares are near its year-to-date peak with a bullish trend that started in November. CIIC is now at $27.11, up 26.71 percent from the previous close of $21.55 on 3,931,796 shares.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.30 to $33.50 on average volume of 2,411,755.

