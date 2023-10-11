Cigna's (CI) Evernorth Acquires Bright.md Technology Platform

The Cigna Group’s CI Evernorth Health Services recently announced its acquisition of Bright.md, adding to MDLIVE’s virtual care capabilities. The acquiree is a leader in asynchronous care, healthcare navigation services and triage. It is a suitable pick for Evernorth to enhance MDLIVE, its virtual care platform, with Bright.md’s technological and clinical capabilities.

This move bodes well for Evernorth as it would improve health outcomes and the experience of patients by improving patient access to quality care, saving clinicians time and reducing the cost of providing care. An improvement in patient health outcomes and meaningful interactions between patients and providers would enhance Evernorth’s core value proposition by enhancing its offerings. Evernorth is also enhancing its MDLIVE platform by adding health coaching for patients suffering from chronic conditions. The company expects the Evernorth Health Services segment to report adjusted operating income on a pretax basis of a minimum of $6.4 billion in 2023.

The company aims to provide care efficiently while reducing the cost of care. Hence, with this acquisition, it will be able to provide asynchronous care within MDLIVE through which patients can get access to care without the need for physical interaction. This service will be available for patients in 2024 and is expected to extend its benefits to support chronic disease management in the future.

Such investments by the company highlight its unwavering focus on addressing health issues holistically and diversifying the avenues through which patients get access to care. A clinical digital interview will be taken and converted into a holistic chart and the clinician can go through the responses and provide diagnosis, prescriptions and care plans accordingly.

Evernorth is also introducing health coaching as part of a patient care plan developed by a primary care physician. This move will support patients with chronic conditions and help providers manage lifestyle changes of patients, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Shares of Cigna have gained 11.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 1.9% growth. CI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



