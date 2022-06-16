Markets
Cigna To Repurchase $3.5 Bln Of Common Stock Through ASR Agreements

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corporation (CI) said it will repurchase $3.5 billion of common stock through accelerated stock repurchase agreements with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC. The ASRs are part of the company's existing share repurchase program, which had remaining authority of approximately $8.8 billion as of June 14, 2022.

Under the terms of the ASR Agreements, on July 6, 2022, Cigna will receive an aggregate initial delivery of shares equal in value to 80% of the prepayment amount of $3.5 billion.

