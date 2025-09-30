Cigna to Support Cleerly's AI Cardiovascular Imaging Solutions

The Cigna Group CI has made a significant move toward advancing digital healthcare by approving coverage for Cleerly’s AI-powered cardiovascular imaging technology. With this step, Cigna health plans now feature Cleerly LABS Advanced Plaque Analysis, joining UnitedHealthcare and EviCore. With Medicare's 2024 coverage decision and the new CPT I code for this technology set to launch in January 2026, major payors are now providing coverage for AI-QCT/AI-CPA to more than 61 million Americans, marking a significant milestone in industry adoption.

Cleerly’s platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to identify and measure plaque buildup in coronary arteries with a level of accuracy that surpasses traditional imaging methods. This innovative approach aims to help physicians identify high-risk patients earlier and tailor preventive measures, revolutionizing the management of heart disease, which continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States.

This development reflects the increasing role of AI in healthcare, especially in preventive care and population health management. As cardiovascular treatments are among the most expensive medical expenditures, earlier detection tools can help insurers manage risk by cutting down on hospitalization and emergency care costs.

This move highlights Cigna’s focus on integrating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing long-term healthcare costs. This decision is part of a larger trend toward value-based care and digital advancements. By broadening access to AI-driven diagnostics, CI is solidifying its competitive edge in the industry.

For Cigna, this approach is expected to enhance customer loyalty and promote sustainable growth. In the first half of 2025, the company reported 13% year-over-year growth in total revenues.

How Are CI’s Competitors Faring?

Some of CI’s competitors in the value-based care space are UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and Humana Inc. HUM.

With the help of its Optum division, UnitedHealth Group aims to reduce hospital admissions, enhance chronic condition management and improve patient satisfaction, which plays a crucial role in shaping outcomes and managing costs. In the first half of 2025, UnitedHealth Group reported 5.8% year-over-year growth in revenues in its Optum business.

Elevance Health is evolving beyond traditional insurance into a healthcare solutions provider. By expanding into primary care, digital health and pharmacy services, and partnering with value-based networks, Elevance Health aims to deliver integrated, patient-focused care that addresses preventive, behavioral and social health needs.

Humana also delivers services like pharmacy, primary care and home health solutions, which are designed to improve the overall healthcare experience. Humana’s total adjusted revenues rose 9.9% year over year in the first half of 2025.

