Cigna sees 2025 adjusted EPS growth of ‘at least’ 10%, consensus $31.56

07:37 EST Cigna (CI) sees 2025 adjusted EPS growth of ‘at least’ 10%, consensus $31.56
- Cigna still sees 2024 EPS at least $28.40, consensus $28.51
- Cigna says not pursuing a combination with Humana
- BofA shakes up ratings of healthcare stocks following Trump win
- Cigna price target raised to $394 from $392 at Piper Sandler
