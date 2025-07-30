Cigna to Report Q2 Earnings: Can Evernorth Offset Healthcare Weakness?

Global health insurance company The Cigna Group CI is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, 2025, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $7.14 per shareon revenues of $62.69 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate remained stable over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 3.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cigna’s revenues is pegged at $258.19 billion, implying an increase of 4.5% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for 2025 EPS is pegged at $29.68, signaling growth of 8.6%, year over year.

Cignabeat the earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being negative 0.3%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Cigna Group Price and EPS Surprise

Cigna Group price-eps-surprise | Cigna Group Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for Cigna

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

What’s Shaping Cigna’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for pharmacy revenues indicates 9% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s number. Also, the consensus estimate for fees and other revenues signals 11% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for revenues from the overall Evernorth Health Services segment is pegged at $54.4 billion, indicating 9.9% growth from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for pre-tax adjusted income from Evernorth indicates 3% increase from a year ago.

However, the consensus mark for premiums implies a 24.1% decrease from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cigna Healthcare revenues suggests an 18.3% decrease. The consensus estimate for pre-tax adjusted income from Cigna Healthcare indicates an 11.3% increase from a year ago.

The consensus mark for Cigna’s total medical customers is pegged at 17.9 million, indicating a decline from 19 million a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net investment income suggests a 31.5% year-over-year decline.

Its margins are expected to have suffered a blow due to an elevated benefits and expenses level resulting from higher pharmacy and other service costs, as well as medical costs and other benefit expenses. The consensus mark for the medical care ratio or MCR is pegged at 83.15%, up from 82.30% a year ago, partially offsetting the positives.

How Did Cigna’s Peers Perform?

Several healthcare companies, including Centene Corporation CNC, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH and Elevance Health, Inc. ELV, have already reported their financial results for the June quarter of 2025. Here’s how they had performed:

Centene reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 16 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 68 cents. The weak quarterly earnings took a hit from rising medical costs, declining service revenues, investment and other income, and lower membership in Medicaid and Medicare businesses. The negatives were partially offset by Centene’s solid premium growth and rate hikes.

Molina reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $5.48, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.50, due to higher medical care costs. This was partly offset by Molina’s rising premiums and rate hikes.

Elevance reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $8.84, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5% due to rising medical cost trends in the ACA and Medicaid business. However, Elevance’s rising premiums and product revenues have partially offset the negatives.

