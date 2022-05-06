Cigna Raises Q1 Adj. EPS View Above Market; Backs Sales Forecast Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - Health services company Cigna Corp. (CI), while reporting higher first-quarter results on Friday, raised its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings forecast.

The company now expects consolidated adjusted income from operations to be at least $7.05 billion, $100 million higher than previous estimate. Further, adjusted income per share is now expected to be at least $22.60, a growth of $0.20 from the previous view.

Cigna continues to expect full-year adjusted revenues to be at least $177 billion.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $22.49 on revenue of $178.9 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

