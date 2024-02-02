Cigna raises 2024 profit view as lower costs, PBM unit boost Q4

By Khushi Mandowara and Sneha S K

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Group CI.N raised its 2024 profit forecast on Friday as lower-than-expected medical costs from commercial insurance plans and strength in its pharmacy benefit management unit helped it beat fourth-quarter estimates.

Shares of the company rose nearly 5% in premarket trading.

The raised forecast is in contrast to a warning from Humana HUM.N that higher costs due to increased care among older adults will hit its 2024 and 2025 profit. Humana is a large player in the market for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans for adults aged 65 and above.

Cigna had limited exposure to the MA market and remained largely shielded from the debate around elevated volumes of medical care, said Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn.

Earlier this week, Cigna sold its Medicare business to Health Care Service for $3.3 billion, as it looks to focus on its commercial and pharmacy benefits division (PBM) businesses, which contribute a vast majority of its revenue.

Cigna's medical care ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on medical care, came in at 82.2% in the quarter ended Dec. 31, below LSEG estimates of 84.2%.

The company said higher pricing of some of its plans helped to keep costs under check.

It now expects full-year profit to be at least $28.25 per share, up from at least $28 previously. Analysts expect $28.29 per share in 2024 profit.

For 2024, the company expects its medical care ratio between 81.7% and 82.7%, compared with analysts' estimate of 81.93%.

Cigna reported a 35% jump in profit to $6.79 per share on an adjusted basis in the fourth quarter, beating estimate by 25 cents.

Adjusted sales in the company's Evernorth unit, under which it operates the PBM business, jumped 12% to $40.52 billion.

PBMs negotiate drug prices for insurers, create lists, or formularies, of medications covered by insurance and reimburse pharmacies for patients' prescriptions.

