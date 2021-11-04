Markets
Cigna Raises 2021 Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter results on Thursday, Cigna Corporation (CI) said its outlook for full year 2021 consolidated adjusted income from operations is now at least $6.96 billion, or at least $20.35 per share. The outlook continues to include a net unfavorable impact from COVID-19. Also, the outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases and anticipated 2021 dividends. The company expects full year 2021 adjusted revenues to be at least $172 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $20.29 on revenue of $170.5 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted income from operations for the third quarter was $5.73 per share, compared to $4.41, prior year. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $5.22, for the quarter.

Shareholders' net income for the third quarter was $1.6 billion, or $4.80 per share compared to $1.4 billion, or $3.78 per share, prior year.

Total revenues for third quarter 2021 were $44.3 billion. Adjusted revenues were $44.3 billion compared to $40.80 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $42.91 billion in revenue.

