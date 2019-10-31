Markets
CI

Cigna Q3 Profit Surges; Lifts 2019 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) reported that its Shareholders' net income for third quarter 2019 rose to $1.35 billion or $3.57 per share, from $0.77 billion or $3.14 per share, for third quarter 2018.

Adjusted income from operations for quarter 2019 surged to $1.72 billion, or $4.54 per share, from last year's $0.95 billion, or $3.84 per share, reflecting strong earnings contributions led by the Health Services and Integrated Medical segments.

Total revenues for third quarter 2019 were $38.6 billion. Adjusted revenues were $35.8 billion and reflect strong contributions from each of Cigna's ongoing businesses.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.36 per share and revenues of $34.2 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For full year 2019, the company now expects adjusted income from operations to be in the range of $6.38 billion to $6.46 billion or $16.80 to $17.00 per share, and adjusted revenues of about $138.00 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2019 earnings of $16.80 per share on annual revenues of $136.79 billion.

The company said in August that it expected adjusted income from operations guidance to a range of $16.60 to 16.90 per share, and Total adjusted revenues of $136.00 billion to $137.00 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CI

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular