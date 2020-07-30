Markets
Cigna Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on July 30, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.cigna.com/about-us/investor-relations/events.page

To listen to the call, dial (888) 324-7575 (US) or (210) 234-0013 (International), Passcode: 7302020.

For a replay call, dial (800) 839-1171 (US) or (203) 369-3030 (International).

