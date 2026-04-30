Cigna Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Evernorth Unit

The Cigna Group CI reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.79, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. The bottom line improved 15.6% year over year.

Adjusted revenues grew 4.7% year over year to $68.5 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 2.7%.

The quarterly results were aided by the strong Evernorth Health Services segment as a result of expanding membership base and higher specialty volumes. However, the upside was partly offset by rising pharmacy costs and a sharp revenue decline in Cigna Healthcare due to the Health Care Services Corporation (HCSC) transaction.

The Cigna Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Cigna Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Cigna Group Quote

CI’s Q1 Performance

Cigna’s medical customer base came in at 18.3 million as of March 31, 2026, which inched up 1.6% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18.1 million. The metric benefited on the back of well-performing Middle, Select and International markets.

Total benefits and expenses of $66.1 billion increased 4% year over year in the quarter under review due to a rise in pharmacy and other service costs. The adjusted SG&A expense ratio improved 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 4.8%, resulting from a shift in business mix and better operational efficiency.

Adjusted income from operations totaled $2.1 billion, which advanced 12% year over year, attributable to higher contributions from the Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services segments.

Cigna’s Segmental Update

Evernorth Health Services: The unit’s adjusted revenues rose 9% year over year to $58.4 billion in the first quarter as a result of drug mix in the Pharmacy Benefit Services business, and improved specialty volumes in the Specialty and Care Services business. The metric outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.6 billion.

Adjusted operating income, on a pre-tax basis, came in at $1.47 billion, which inched up 2% year over year and marginally beat the consensus mark of $1.45 billion. The metric was aided by solid organic growth in specialty businesses. However, the pre-tax margin deteriorated 20 bps year over year to 2.5%.

Cigna Healthcare: The segment recorded adjusted revenues of $11.5 billion, which dropped 21% year over year in the quarter under review. The metric suffered due to the HCSC transaction.

Pre-tax adjusted operating income improved 18% year over year to $1.5 billion, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. The metric gained from higher margins in U.S. Healthcare across U.S. Employer and Individual and Family Plan businesses.

MCR came in at 79.8% at the first-quarter end, which improved 240 bps year over year as a result of the HCSC transaction.

Cigna’s Financial Position (As of March 31, 2026)

Cigna exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7 billion, which fell 8.3% from the 2025-end level. Total assets of $153.3 billion slid 2.9% from the 2025-end level.

Long-term debt amounted to $29.4 billion, down 4.9% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term debt totaled $1.5 billion.

Total equity of $42.4 billion inched up 1.4% from the 2025-end level.

Cigna generated operating cash flows of $1.1 billion in the first quarter, which plunged 41% year over year.

Cigna’s 2026 Outlook

Adjusted EPS is currently estimated to be a minimum of $30.35 for 2026, up from the prior projection of “at least $30.25”. The updated guidance indicates growth of at least 1.7% from the 2025 reported figure.

MCR is reiterated to be in the band of 83.7-84.7%.

Adjusted operating income, on a pre-tax basis, for the Evernorth Health Services segment, is continued to be expected at a minimum of $6.9 billion.

The same for the Cigna Healthcare unit is presently forecasted to be a minimum of $4.525 billion, whereas the earlier projection called for the metric to be at least $4.5 billion.

Earlier, adjusted revenues were forecasted to be around $280 billion, which indicates an improvement of around 2% from the 2025 figure.

Adjusted operating income was anticipated to be a minimum of $7.95 billion.

Operating cash flow was forecasted at around $9 billion. Capital expenditures were expected to be around $1.3 billion.

Cigna expected total medical customers to be roughly 18.1 million.

The adjusted SG&A expense ratio was estimated at around 5%.

Cigna’s Zacks Rank

Cigna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Medical Sector Releases

Of the Medical sector players that have reported first-quarter 2026 results so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and Humana Inc. HUM beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

UnitedHealth Group reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.23, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46. The bottom line rose 0.4% year over year. Revenues rose 2% year over year to $111.7 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 2.1%. UnitedHealth’s first-quarter premium of $87.6 billion increased from $86.5 billion a year ago. UNH’s adjusted medical care ratio (MCR) was 83.9% in the first quarter, which improved 90 bps from the year-ago period.

UnitedHealth’s adjusted operating earnings declined 1.7% year over year to $9 billion in the first quarter. Revenues of the health benefits business of UnitedHealth, UnitedHealthcare, rose 1.9% year over year to $86.3 billion in the first quarter. The UnitedHealthcare business catered to 49.1 million people as of March 31, 2026, which fell 2.1% year over year. Revenues in the Optum business line were $63.7 billion, which fell from $63.9 billion a year ago. Optum’s adjusted earnings from operations declined to $3.3 billion from $3.9 billion a year ago.

Elevance Health’s first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $12.58 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8%. The bottom line rose 5.1% year over year. Operating revenues advanced 1.5% year over year to $49.5 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 3.7%. Medical membership of Elevance Health was around 45.4 million as of March 31, 2026, which dipped 0.9% year over year. Premiums totaled $41 billion in the quarter under review, which improved 0.3% year over year and surpassed our estimate of $39.6 billion.

Product revenues grew 7.2% year over year to $6.2 billion. Net investment income rose 29.7% year over year to $765 million. Adjusted operating margin of 6.5% deteriorated 20 basis points (bps) year over year. The operating expense ratio came in at 12.8%, which deteriorated 190 bps year over year. The benefit expense ratio deteriorated 40 bps year over year to 86.8%. The Health Benefits unit recorded operating revenues of $42.5 billion in the first quarter, which rose 2.6% year over year. The Carelon segment’s operating revenues rose 7.9% year over year to $18 billion in the quarter under review.

Humana reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $10.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. However, the bottom line fell 11% year over year. Revenues improved 23.5% year over year to $39.6 billion. The top line surpassed the consensus mark by 0.5%. Humana’s premiums totaled $37.7 billion, which advanced 23.6% year over year. Services revenues rose 25.7% year over year to $1.7 billion. Investment income of $262 million fell 0.8% year over year in the quarter under review. The benefit ratio came in at 89.4%, which deteriorated 240 basis points (bps) year over year.

HUM’s net income declined 4.7% year over year to $1.2 billion but beat our estimate of $1.1 billion. The Insurance segment’s revenues rose 23% year over year to $38.1 billion in the first quarter. Adjusted operating income dropped 8.8% year over year to $1.4 billion. Total medical membership of the segment was 17.7 million as of March 31, 2026, which rose 19.4% year over year. The CenterWell unit recorded revenues of $6.1 billion in the quarter under review, which improved 19.7% year over year. Adjusted operating income dropped 25.1% year over year to $338 million. The operating cost ratio of 94.5% deteriorated 340 bps year over year.

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