Cigna Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on April 30, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.cigna.com/about-us/investor-relations/events.page

To listen to the call, dial (888) 324-7575 (US) or (210) 234-0013 (International), Passcode: 4302020.

For a replay call, dial (866) 358-4539 (US) or (203) 369-0140 (International).

