Cigna Promotes Eric Palmer To COO, Brian Evanko To CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Health service company Cigna Corp. (CI) announced Thursday leadership changes designed to accelerate the company's growth through its two power brands, Cigna and Evernorth.

Effective January 1, 2021, Eric Palmer will become the president and chief operating officer of Evernorth and Brian Evanko will become executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cigna.

In this new role, Palmer will have oversight of Evernorth's pharmacy services, care management services and benefit management services. He will remain a member of Cigna's enterprise leadership team, and report to Evernorth CEO Tim Wentworth. Palmer joined the company in 1998.

As CFO, Evanko will assume leadership for all of Cigna's financial operations and functions. He will continue to report to Cigna President and CEO David Cordani. Evanko joined Cigna in 1998.

Effective at the same time, Matt Manders will assume the role of president, government and solutions of Cigna, Everett Neville will assume the role of executive vice president, strategy and business development of Cigna, Aparna Abburi will assume the role of president, Medicare, and Amy Bricker will assume the role of president, Express Scripts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.