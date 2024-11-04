Cigna price target raised to $420 from $405 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Cigna (CI) to $420 from $405 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat last week. After the company’s solid quarter and an encouraging 2025 preliminary outlook, Cigna has also emphasized a continued focus on share repurchase through year-end, including $715M in October, and reiterated that the majority of proceeds relates to the $3.7B sale of its Medicare business would be used for share repurchase, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

