Cigna price target raised to $394 from $392 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Cigna (CI) to $394 from $392 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Cigna reported a pharmacy-led Q3 adjusted EPS beat and reiterated adjusted 2024 guidance. Notwithstanding the asset sale at Cigna Healthcare and VillageMD headwind at Evernorth, CI expects 10.0%-plus consolidated adjusted EPS growth in 2025 vs. long-term target range of 10.0% to 14.0%, Piper adds.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CI:
- Cigna price target raised to $420 from $405 at Barclays
- Cigna price target lowered to $394 from $398 at Deutsche Bank
- Cigna price target lowered to $391 from $400 at TD Cowen
- Cigna Healthcare, Infirmary Health reach Medicare Advantage agreement
- Cigna Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results with Revenue Surge
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.