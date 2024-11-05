News & Insights

Stocks
CI

Cigna price target raised to $394 from $392 at Piper Sandler

November 05, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Cigna (CI) to $394 from $392 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Cigna reported a pharmacy-led Q3 adjusted EPS beat and reiterated adjusted 2024 guidance. Notwithstanding the asset sale at Cigna Healthcare and VillageMD headwind at Evernorth, CI expects 10.0%-plus consolidated adjusted EPS growth in 2025 vs. long-term target range of 10.0% to 14.0%, Piper adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.