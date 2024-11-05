Cigna price target raised to $394 from $392 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Cigna (CI) to $394 from $392 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Cigna reported a pharmacy-led Q3 adjusted EPS beat and reiterated adjusted 2024 guidance. Notwithstanding the asset sale at Cigna Healthcare and VillageMD headwind at Evernorth, CI expects 10.0%-plus consolidated adjusted EPS growth in 2025 vs. long-term target range of 10.0% to 14.0%, Piper adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.