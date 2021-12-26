Cigna (NYSE:CI) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Cigna's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cigna had US$34.3b of debt in September 2021, down from US$35.9b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$4.82b, its net debt is less, at about US$29.4b.

How Strong Is Cigna's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CI Debt to Equity History December 26th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cigna had liabilities of US$36.3b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$70.4b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$4.82b in cash and US$16.3b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$85.7b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's massive market capitalization of US$74.9b, we think shareholders really should watch Cigna's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Cigna's debt is 2.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 6.9 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Sadly, Cigna's EBIT actually dropped 10.0% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cigna's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Cigna recorded free cash flow worth 77% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Cigna's level of total liabilities and EBIT growth rate definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We should also note that Healthcare industry companies like Cigna commonly do use debt without problems. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think Cigna's debt poses some risks to the business. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Cigna you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

