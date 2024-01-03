News & Insights

US Markets
CI

Cigna nears deal to offload Medicare business for up to $4 bln - source

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 03, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

Changes source, adds background

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Group CI.N is in exclusive talks to sell its Medicare Advantage business to Health Care Service Corp for between $3 billion and $4 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Cigna and Health Care Service Corp did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, if the talks do not fall apart, according to the source.

A sale could mark a change in Cigna's strategy for the Medicare segment as a vast majority of its revenue comes from its commercial business and pharmacy benefits division, which it bolstered with a $52 billion purchase of Express Scripts in 2018.

Reuters had reported in November that Cigna was exploring a sale of the business.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Wednesday that Cigna was nearing a deal with Health Care Service.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.