Cigna Maintains FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, health service company Cigna Corp. (CI) maintained its adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted income from operations in a range of $18.00 to $18.60 per share on total adjusted revenues between $154.00 billion and $156.00 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.32 per share on revenues of $154.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.