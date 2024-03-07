Cigna launches program to help clients manage high costs from weight-loss drugs boom

Adds details

March 7 (Reuters) - Cigna Group CI.N said on Thursday its pharmacy benefit management unit had launched a new program aimed at limiting spending on weight-loss drugs by its health insurance clients, which plan to cover the medication.

The company's unit, Evernorth Health Services, said it will help clients - ranging from employers to providers of government-supported health insurance plans - better manage GLP-1 expenses through a cost cap or savings guarantee.

Evernorth operates a pharmacy benefit manager that acts as a middleman between insurers and drugmakers.

