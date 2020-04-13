Cigna Launches Pilot Program To Support Its Medicare Advantage Customers

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced the company is launching a pilot program to increase social connectivity among its Medicare Advantage customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the program, Cigna is reaching out to many of its Medicare customers to monitor their general health and well-being as well as daily needs during COVID-19, including food, housing and transportation. The pilot program will initially reach 24,000 customers with plans for rapid expansion.

Douglas Nemecek, Chief Medical Officer, Behavioral Health, Cigna, said: "With so many older Americans living alone and sheltering in place right now, we want to go the extra mile to help support, engage and connect with them during this unprecedented time."

