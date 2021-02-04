Cigna Issues 2021 Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) said it expects full year 2021 adjusted revenues to be at least $165 billion. Adjusted income from operations is anticipated to be at least $6.95 billion, or at least $20.00 per share. The company noted that the outlook includes approximately $1.25 per share in net unfavorable impacts of COVID-19. Also, the outlook includes the impact of future share repurchases and anticipated 2021 dividends.

For fiscal 2020, adjusted income from operations was $6.8 billion, or $18.45 per share. Adjusted revenues for 2020 were $160.1 billion.

