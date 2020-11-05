Cigna Increases FY20 Revenue Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cigna Corp. (CI) said the company expects full year 2020 adjusted income from operations on a per share basis in the range of $18.30 to $18.60. Adjusted revenues are projected to be approximately $158 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $18.55 on revenue of $155.84 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter adjusted income from operations per share was $4.41, compared to $4.54, last year. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.24, for the quarter.

Third quarter adjusted revenues increased to $40.80 billion from $35.83 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $39.18 billion, for the quarter.

