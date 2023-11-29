Cigna, Humana In Talks To Merge : Report

(RTTNews) - Cigna Group (CI) and Humana Inc. (HUM) are in discussions on a cash-and-stock deal that could be finalized by the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Should a deal come together, it would face an antitrust environment that's very concerned with consolidation in healthcare.

Cigna closed Wednesday's regular trading at $262.87 down $23.21 or 8.11%. Humana closed down 5.49% on Wednesday at $482.41.

On Wednesday, Cigna had a market value of about $77 billion, while Humana's was approximately $60 billion.

